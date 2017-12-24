AMBER ALERT CANCELED for missing Springfield, MO toddler

Suspect LIKE Vehicle White 2008 Scion TC (Source: Conway Truck and Sales)

An Amber Alert has been canceled for a missing 1-year-old boy from Springfield, Missouri on Sunday, December 24.

According to the report, Eli Bandurovskiy was taken by his biological father during a visitation.

The father, Viktor Bandurovskiy, has a history of domestic abuse, drug use and had made threats to the child.

The two were reportedly located in Brookshire, Texas on December 25. Viktor was arrested on a warrant issued for parental kidnapping.

Eli was found safe and sound. A previous release said police believed Viktor Bandurovskiy might harm the child.

His cell phone was pinged around 1 p.m. in Houston, Texas.

Viktor Bandurovskiy was driving a white 2008 Scion TC.

