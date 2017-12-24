Meteorologists: Wintry weather expected in most of Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) - Meteorologists are warning of wintry weather conditions for most of Illinois on Christmas Eve.

The National Weather Service on Sunday issued winter weather advisories for dozens of counties in the northern half of Illinois. The Chicago area could get up to four inches of snow by 6 p.m.

Weather officials are cautioning motorists to drive with caution with the potential of slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.

Only a handful of cancellations were reported at both of Chicago's international airports, Midway and O'Hare, with average delays of 15 minutes.

Weather officials are also expecting lighter snow in the state's most southernmost stretches and are advising motorists to drive slowly.

