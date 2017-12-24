Town hall to planned to discuss gun violence in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - Organizers are planning a two-hour town hall meeting to discuss gun violence in the central Illinois city of Champaign.

The News-Gazette reports the Jan. 17 meeting was sparked in part by a shooting earlier this month outside a Champaign Central High School game. Three teen girls were injured in that shooting.

Sheri Williamson is president of the Champaign PTA Council. Williamson says she's hoping the event will provide parents and others in the community with ways to help prevent the violence.

Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb is expected to participate in a panel discussion as part of the town hall. Others have been invited to participate from the school district and state's attorney's office.

Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com

