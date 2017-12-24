First Alert: Light snow on Christmas Eve morning

We begin Christmas Eve with frost and some light fog in the area.

Snow showers will overspread the Heartland once again today with light accumulations possible, especially north. Highs will struggle to hit the upper 30s this afternoon with a blustery west wind.

Tonight, lows fall into the low 20s under clear skies.

Expect cold but dry conditions on Christmas Day with highs in the mid-30s once again.

We continue to monitor the late-week forecast as the wintry weather remains possible.

