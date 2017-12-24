Carbondale Community Arts announces new event series

The Carbondale Community Arts announced a new event series called "CCA First Friday."

Every first Friday of the month there will be a public reception for the art exhibit at Artspace 304.

Starting on Jan. 5, the event will feature an artist talk with Dan Johnson surrounding the series "Mini-Monumentals."

The first reception will take place from 5-7 p.m. at Artspace 304 located at 304 W. Walnut St. in Carbondale.

First Friday is free and open to the public.

Call 618-457-5100, email info@carbondalearts.org or visit carbondalearts.org for more information about Carbondale Community Arts programs and events.

