Illinois Women March to the Polls event set for January

Women's March Chicago, Action Illinois, and Women United Network are working together to organize a March to the Polls on January 20, 2018 in Illinois.

The Marches will be held in Chicago, Springfield, and Carbondale to celebrate the first anniversary of the Women's Marches of 2017.

The Marches are meant to encourage all women and their allies to get involved in the upcoming 2018 primary and general elections.

For more information, contact:

Jessica Scheller in Chicago: (773) 551-8580.

Jennifer Lee in Springfield: (217) 494-7317.

Liz Hunter in Carbondale: (618) 521-3152.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.