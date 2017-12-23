Magnitude 2.3 quake shakes parts of Missouri - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Magnitude 2.3 quake shakes parts of Missouri

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: USGS) (Source: USGS)
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) -

A magnitude 2.3 earthquake hit parts of the Heartland on Saturday, Dec. 23.

The quake could be felt in Bernie, Poplar Bluff, Sikeston and Kennett, Missouri.

It happened around 3:26 p.m.

