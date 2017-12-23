Man injured, strikes tree in McCracken Co. crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man injured, strikes tree in McCracken Co. crash

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A crash involving one vehicle on Saturday, Dec. 23 injured one person at 5:07 p.m.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department responded to the crash in the 2300 block of Bryan Road.

Deputies found that Jason Riccinto, 43, of Water Valley, was operating a White 2014 Dodge van, eastbound. Riccinto approached a hillcrest and met another vehicle that was in the middle of the roadway.

Riccinto swerved in an attempt to avoid a collision with the other motorist but left the roadway struck a tree.

He was treated and transported by Mercy Regional EMS to an area hospital for multiple incapacitating injuries.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by Mercy Regional EMS, Hendron Fire Department, and Speedy’s collision and recovery.

Bryan Road was closed to traffic for approximately 1 1/2 hours for the investigation and clean-up of this collision.

