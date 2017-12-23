Jackson, MO Swimming and Diving Team gives back

Swimmers and divers from Jackson High School did their part to spread holiday cheer this season.

The Jackson High School (JHS) Swimming and Diving Team helped a mother and her four children in need.

The children ranged in age from 4-months to 7-years.When the family stepped off a Greyhound Bus in Jackson, Missouri earlier this year they didn't have much with them to get through the winter.

Jackson Middle School Social Worker, Donna Bullard asked the swimming and diving team to get involved in helping the town's new family.

Parents, athletes and coaches saw to it that the family received dozens of gifts like new clothes, jackets, blankets and toys.

“I’m very proud of our team,” said Head Swimming and Diving Coach, Rod Montz. “This is a character builder for the boys and girls. No one on the team knows the family, they just knew that someone needed help and they stepped up.”

This is a part of the Heroes 4 Hope initiative lead by Jackson School District Superintendent, Dr. John Link. The initiative helps students learn to take the what they develop in class and give it back outside the classroom.

“We hope we did our small part to bring big smiles to the faces of that family on Christmas morning,” said Coach Montz.

