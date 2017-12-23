First snow in Missouri; 1 death blamed on slick roadway

ST. LOUIS (AP) - At least one person has died on Missouri roads after the season's first snowfall made driving treacherous.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 85-year-old Charles Terbrock of Foristell was traveling on U.S. 61 near Wentzville when his car slid on an icy bridge, struck a guardrail and overturned.

Several parts of the state received 1-3 inches of snow Saturday, causing numerous accidents.

Snow was also in the forecast in western Missouri for Saturday night, with an inch or two expected in the Kansas City area.

With cold temperatures in the forecast for the next several days, it appears the snow will stick around at least through Christmas Day.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.