Fire department, Santa with mules surprise kids in MO

Fire officials with the Scott County Rural Fire Department spent their day helping out Santa and visiting children.

First, firefighters made their way slowly through the towns of Blodgett, Morley and Vanduser, Missouri as Santa trailed sitting in a wagon pulled by mules.

"I haven't seen anything like it," Josh Carmack said. "Even just the time I've been around. It's definitely something interesting."

"Just to bring some tradition back to the small communities and bring Santa Claus around," Scott County Rural Fire Chief Jeremy Perrien said. "We typically bring around Santa on a fire truck and this year we have Riley farms that have agreed to be a part of it and help us out."

The fire truck's horn and sirens echoed in the neighborhoods bringing out children and adults of all ages out of their homes to be greeted by Santa.

"It was awesome!" Perrien added. "They saw the fire truck first and started coming towards the fire truck and we pointed them towards the mules. Once they saw that they just lit up. Of course, they saw Santa Claus on the wagon."

Santa visited with the children and adults and had some pictures taken along the way.

"Salas enjoyed it quite a bit," Carmack said. "He wasn't a big fan of Santa until today but now he had a good time and wanted to see him. It's great they're out here letting Santa enjoy it with all the kids. I bet they really enjoyed it."

The mules and wagon were provided Riley Farms in Sikeston.

But that wasn't for the firefighters, as later they got back in their fire truck and delivered presents to children in Scott County.

Scott County Rural firefighters adopted 10 families who are in need.

They gave two presents and two outfits of clothing to 17 children throughout the county Saturday night.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.