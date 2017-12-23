Sales soar on Christmas weekend in the Heartland

With Christmas just two days away, people are out and getting their last minute gifts.

Many cities around the Heartland are showing stronger sales as the final weekend is here before the big day.

Both chain stores and smaller stores in the area are seeing more and more people come through their doors.

This includes Stonies in Perryville, Missouri that has seen sales skyrocket these past two days.

"We've been very busy the last couple of days," Stonies Owner Tyson Wibbenmeyer said. "Last minute shoppers coming in and trying to get what they need so it's been pretty crazy this time of year."

Customers are in gathering those non-traditional items such as meats and cheeses rather than clothing and toys at this store.

"It's something you can always use," Wibbenmeyer added. "They always say everybody has to eat so if you get a toy or something else like that, sometimes those things can go to waste but you always got to eat."

One family even met up for a quality gathering at the store and restaurant for their reunion with their loved ones this Christmas.

"I've got family coming in from all over the country and we celebrate by meeting at Stonies," Ron Hohenadel chuckled. "Where else would we go."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.