Families earn movie ticket with donations to Perryville food pantry

First State Bank and Trust Company, Inc. recently promoted Matthew Drake to president and chief executive officer.
Bryan McCromick said its even cold enough for snow in our northern counties.
After learning about bats from employees of the Ava/Cassville/Willow Springs Ranger District during the annual Bat Week at the end of October, Boy Scout Troop #68 decided to build bat houses.
An anonymous donor matched the Rotary Club of Paducah’s one-day fund drive for the Salvation Army resulting in a donation totaling more than $16,000.
Fire officials with the Scott County Rural Fire Department spent their day helping out Santa and visiting children.
A Calabash family is turning the tragic loss of their 8-week-old child into a warning for other new parents.
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.
A Texas sheriff says the death of a 6-year-old boy shot and killed by a stray bullet when deputies near San Antonio opened fire on a wanted felon is a 'tragic accident'.
Sumiton police said a couple was found overdosed in their car in a Walmart parking lot.
When Emanuel Zayas was 11, a bump on his nose began to grow and is now nearly the size of a basketball and weighs 10 pounds. Untreated, it would kill him
