Families earn movie ticket with donations to Perryville food pantry

Families from Southeast Missouri flocked to the Perry County Park in Perryville, Mo to watch The Polar Express.

Their ticket price was to donate some food items before they entered the theatre. The items were collected by Southeast Primary Care which afterward gave to a local food pantry.

The children each got a golden ticket for the movie along with a bell after the movie. They even were encouraged to wear their pajamas for the show.

Many children we spoke with talked about how great it was watching the movie with their loved ones and shared stories of their favorite parts of the movie.

