Pinckneyville, IL restaurant "total loss" after morning fire

An early Saturday morning fire has left a business completely destroyed.

According to Pinckneyville Fire Chief Jim Gielow, they received the call about a fire at the Grecian Steak & Seafood House on 502 S. Main St. around 6:20 a.m.

When the crews arrived at the business, there was heavy smoke coming from the building.

They believe the fire started in the attic and then spread through the ceiling onto the roof.

Tamaroa and Du Quoin fire crews also assisted on the scene.

Gielow said the building is considered a total loss.

No one was inside at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

The owner of the restaurant left the night before around 11 p.m. and said everything was normal.

