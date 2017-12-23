Cancer risk prompts changes for St. Louis firefighters

Families from Southeast Missouri flocked to the Perry County Park in Perryville, to watch Polar Express.
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on I-57 on Saturday, December 23. According to Illinois State Police, there was a collision between a semi-truck and an SUV at mile marker 90.
Are you dreaming of a White Christmas? If you are, you will probably be disappointed.
Bryan McCromick said its even cold enough for snow in our northern counties.
An early Saturday morning fire has left a business completely destroyed. According to Pinckneyville Fire Chief Jim Gielow, they received the call about a fire at the Grecian Steak & Seafood House on 502 S. Main St. around 6:20 a.m.
