Snow in eastern Missouri means white Christmas likely

ST. LOUIS (AP) - It looks like parts of Missouri will have a white Christmas.

Rain in the St. Louis area and to the south turned into snow early Saturday, mostly in the 1-3 inch range. The wet snow made roads slick and was blamed for several accidents, including two accidents on Interstate 40 in the Chesterfield area in which cars overturned. There were no immediate details about injuries.

Snow was also in the forecast in western Missouri for Saturday night, with an inch or two expected in the Kansas City area.

With cold temperatures in the forecast for the next several days, it appears the snow will stick around at least through Christmas Day.

