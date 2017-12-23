Delta, MO man arrested on assault charges

A Delta man was arrested for an assault involving a machete and a sledgehammer.

On Thursday, December 21, deputies responded to the 100 block of Spencer Street in Delta, Missouri for a report of an assault.

Two people had been assaulted and a machete and a small sledgehammer were used during the assault.

The windows of a vehicle were busted out with the sledgehammer.

36-year-old Keith Steimle was arrested.

Steimle is charged with domestic assault, assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and property damage.

He is currently lodged at the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center with a bond of $25,000 cash only set.

