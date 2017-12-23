$5 million grant to protect 25,000 acres of forest

An early Saturday morning fire has left a business completely destroyed. According to Pinckneyville Fire Chief Jim Gielow, they received the call about a fire at the Grecian Steak & Seafood House on 502 S. Main St. around 6:20 a.m.
After losing four firefighters to aggressive forms of cancer in the past year, the St. Louis Fire Department is making changes aimed at reducing the risk caused by frequent exposure to carcinogens.
It looks like parts of Missouri will have a white Christmas.
The Kentucky Capitol will soon have its first life-sized statue of a woman.
A Delta man was arrested for an assault involving a machete and a sledgehammer.
