Woman killed in semi crash on I-57 in Jefferson Co., IL

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on I-57 on Saturday, December 23.

According to Illinois State Police, there was a collision between a semi-truck and an SUV at mile marker 90.

The 2005 Ford Expedition was broke down in the roadway after a previous wreck.

The occupants of the vehicle were standing in the road when a northbound semi struck two of them.

22-year-old Amanda Beem, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, was killed.

A juvenile female was also struck and suffered major injuries and was transported by ambulance to a regional hospital.

Emory and Dennis Beem, the other two occupants, were not injured.

The driver of the semi truck, 71-year-old Robert Miller, of Effingham, Illinois was not injured.

Northbound traffic was diverted to Illinois Route 154.

It took 5.5 hours for the crash scene to clear.

