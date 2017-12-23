One dead in two-vehicle crash on I-57

An early Saturday morning fire has left a business completely destroyed. According to Pinckneyville Fire Chief Jim Gielow, they received the call about a fire at the Grecian Steak & Seafood House on 502 S. Main St. around 6:20 a.m.
After losing four firefighters to aggressive forms of cancer in the past year, the St. Louis Fire Department is making changes aimed at reducing the risk caused by frequent exposure to carcinogens.
It looks like parts of Missouri will have a white Christmas.
The Kentucky Capitol will soon have its first life-sized statue of a woman.
A Delta man was arrested for an assault involving a machete and a sledgehammer.
A Texas sheriff says the death of a 6-year-old boy shot and killed by a stray bullet when deputies near San Antonio opened fire on a wanted felon is a 'tragic accident'.
A Calabash family is turning the tragic loss of their 8-week-old child into a warning for other new parents.
When Emanuel Zayas was 11, a bump on his nose began to grow and is now nearly the size of a basketball and weighs 10 pounds. Untreated, it would kill him
Sumiton police said a couple was found overdosed in their car in a Walmart parking lot.
During a fishing trip near Georgetown this past Monday, a Pawleys Island chef and his two friends caught two massive black drum fish; one may have beaten the state record at an estimated 110 pounds, and the other may actually set a world record at 122 pounds.
