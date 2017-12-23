One dead in two-vehicle crash on I-57

One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on I-57 on Saturday, December 23.

According to Illinois State Police, there was a collision between a semi-truck and an SUV at mile marker 90.

Other occupants received injuries, but they are unknown at this time.

According to Franklin County Emergency Management, IDOT has opened I-57 northbound at the Sesser exit.

