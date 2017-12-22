McCracken Co. sheriff cracking down on theives - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

McCracken Co. sheriff cracking down on theives

Written by Michale Johnson, Producer



McCracken County, Kentucky Sheriff Jon Hayden is putting thieves on notice. 

The sheriff says his department is already using aggressive efforts to catch thieves.

In a Facebook post, Hayden says his office is cracking down after an unusually high number of thefts.thieves and is looking into using other ways including bait to catch suspects.

He went on to say that he thinks most suspects are stealing to satisfy a drug addiction.

