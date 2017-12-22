McCracken Co. sheriff cracking down on theives

McCracken County, Kentucky Sheriff Jon Hayden is putting thieves on notice.



The sheriff says his department is already using aggressive efforts to catch thieves.



In a Facebook post, Hayden says his office is cracking down after an unusually high number of thefts.thieves and is looking into using other ways including bait to catch suspects.



He went on to say that he thinks most suspects are stealing to satisfy a drug addiction.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved