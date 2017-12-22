First State Bank and Trust names President/CEO

It looks like parts of Missouri will have a white Christmas.
At least one person has died on Missouri roads after the season's first snowfall made driving treacherous.
Bryan McCromick said its even cold enough for snow in our northern counties.
After learning about bats from employees of the Ava/Cassville/Willow Springs Ranger District during the annual Bat Week at the end of October, Boy Scout Troop #68 decided to build bat houses.
An anonymous donor matched the Rotary Club of Paducah’s one-day fund drive for the Salvation Army resulting in a donation totaling more than $16,000.
Fire officials with the Scott County Rural Fire Department spent their day helping out Santa and visiting children.
A Calabash family is turning the tragic loss of their 8-week-old child into a warning for other new parents.
Sumiton police said a couple was found overdosed in their car in a Walmart parking lot.
When Emanuel Zayas was 11, a bump on his nose began to grow and is now nearly the size of a basketball and weighs 10 pounds. Untreated, it would kill him
During a fishing trip near Georgetown this past Monday, a Pawleys Island chef and his two friends caught two massive black drum fish; one may have beaten the state record at an estimated 110 pounds, and the other may actually set a world record at 122 pounds.
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.
