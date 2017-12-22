First State Bank and Trust names President/CEO

First State Bank and Trust Company, Inc. recently promoted Matthew Drake to president and chief executive officer.

Drake leads the organization’s five branches, taking the reins from the previous president Gordon Waller.

In addition to his duties as president, Drake will also serve on the First State Bank and Trust Co., Inc. board of directors.

“Drake has played a key role in this company’s success over the last 10 years, serving as a liaison, supporting transition plans and developing growth strategies,” said Waller.

“He takes a sincere interest in his customers and the Sikeston community. This trait will serve him well as president and CEO, allowing him to position our branches as cornerstones of other Southeast Missouri communities.”

Drake grew up in Sikeston, Mo., and still calls the area home.

He graduated from Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in finance in 2003 and also attended Louisiana State University’s Graduate School of Banking.

Drake is well-versed in First State Bank and Trust Co., Inc.’s daily operations, having been employed at the Sikeston branch since October 2007, first as vice president then community bank president.

“I am honored to serve the broader Southeast Missouri region in this new position,” said Drake. “Gordon Waller sustained an innovative, community-focused company, and I plan to use that strong foundation to continue to grow the organization as the financial industry evolves.”

