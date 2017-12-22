Murray State gets the win over Detroit Mercy 81-72

The Murray State Men's Basketball team (8-3) took on Detroit Mercy (4-9) on Dec. 22 in Detroit, Michigan.

Murray came into the game on a one-game losing streak but got the win on Friday over Detroit by a score of 81-72.

Murray State plays Eastern Illinois at the CFSB Center on Dec. 28 at 7 p.m.

