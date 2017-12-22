SEMO loses to SLU 78-48 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO loses to SLU 78-48

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: Southeast Missouri State University) (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)
ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) -

The Southeast Missouri State Men's Basketball team took on the Billikens at Saint Louis University on Friday, Dec. 22 at Chaifetz Arena.

Southeast (6-7) lost to SLU (7-6) by a score of 78-48. SEMO forward Denzel Mahoney led the Redhawks in scoring with 12.

SEMO plays Belmont in Cape Girardeau on Dec. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

