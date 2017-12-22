Chiefs' Peters blames self for flag-tossing suspension - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Chiefs' Peters blames self for flag-tossing suspension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters says he chose to throw an officials' flag in frustration during a loss to the New York Jets, so he had nobody to blame but himself for the resulting one-game suspension.

The Pro Bowl alternate spoke to reporters Friday for the first time since the incident three weeks ago, a full 2 minutes in which he also professed his affinity for cognac and plan to beat Miami on Sunday so Chiefs fans can "go home and put out the cookies and milk for Santa."

Peters missed the Chiefs' win over Oakland ago while serving coach Andy Reid's suspension, but returned last week against the Chargers to pick off two passes and force a fumble in a 30-13 victory.

The win left the Chiefs needing only to beat the Dolphins to win the AFC West.

