Texas suspends three players for Texas Bowl vs Missouri

The Murray State Men's Basketball team (7-3) took on Detroit Mercy (4-8) on Friday, Dec. 22 in Detroit, Michigan.
The Southeast Missouri State Men's Basketball team took on the Billikens at Saint Louis University on Friday, Dec. 22 at Chaifetz Arena.
Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters says he chose to throw an officials' flag in frustration during a loss to the New York Jets, so he had nobody to blame but himself for the resulting one-game suspension.
Texas has suspended three players for the Texas Bowl next week against Missouri, the latest challenge in an up-and-down season for first-year coach Tom Herman.
Sophie Cunningham continued her torrid shooting, scoring 27 points to lead No. 16 Missouri to its 12th-straight win on Friday, 72-55 over Illinois.
