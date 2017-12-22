Cunningham's 27 leads No. 16 Mizzou past Illini 72-55 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cunningham's 27 leads No. 16 Mizzou past Illini 72-55

(Source: University of Missouri) (Source: University of Missouri)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Sophie Cunningham continued her torrid shooting, scoring 27 points to lead No. 16 Missouri to its 12th-straight win on Friday, 72-55 over Illinois.

Cunningham was 8 of 11 from the field with three 3-pointers and 8 of 8 from the foul line for her 25th career game with at least 25 points. In the last for games she is 32-of-47 shooting, including 16 of 26 behind the arc.

Cierra Porter added 11 points and Jordan Frericks 10 and both had seven rebounds as the Tigers (12-1) dominated the boards 40-25.

Brandi Beasley had 14 points and Alex Wittinger 13 for the Illini (9-5), who had won four straight.

Cierra Rice had a 3-point play and Jnaya Walker a layup as Illinois scored the last five points of the first quarter to lead 21-18. Cunningham had back-to-back 3-pointers and, a couple minutes later, added two layups in a 7-0 run that helped Missouri go up 37-29 at the half.

The Tigers closed the third quarter with a 12-2 run and led 63-44.

Missouri shot 51 percent for the game (25 of 49) while Illini was at 34 percent (21 of 62).

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Murray State gets the win over Detroit Mercy 81-72

    Murray State gets the win over Detroit Mercy 81-72

    Friday, December 22 2017 9:07 PM EST2017-12-23 02:07:43 GMT
    (Source: Murray State University)(Source: Murray State University)

    The Murray State Men's Basketball team (7-3) took on Detroit Mercy (4-8) on Friday, Dec. 22 in Detroit, Michigan. 

    The Murray State Men's Basketball team (7-3) took on Detroit Mercy (4-8) on Friday, Dec. 22 in Detroit, Michigan. 

  • SEMO loses to SLU 78-48

    SEMO loses to SLU 78-48

    Friday, December 22 2017 8:52 PM EST2017-12-23 01:52:14 GMT
    (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)(Source: Southeast Missouri State University)

    The Southeast Missouri State Men's Basketball team took on the Billikens at Saint Louis University on Friday, Dec. 22 at Chaifetz Arena. 

    The Southeast Missouri State Men's Basketball team took on the Billikens at Saint Louis University on Friday, Dec. 22 at Chaifetz Arena. 

  • Chiefs' Peters blames self for flag-tossing suspension

    Chiefs' Peters blames self for flag-tossing suspension

    Friday, December 22 2017 7:56 PM EST2017-12-23 00:56:44 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters says he chose to throw an officials' flag in frustration during a loss to the New York Jets, so he had nobody to blame but himself for the resulting one-game suspension.

    Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters says he chose to throw an officials' flag in frustration during a loss to the New York Jets, so he had nobody to blame but himself for the resulting one-game suspension.

    •   
Powered by Frankly