Holiday Dining: What’s open on Christmas Day in Cape Girardeau? - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Holiday Dining: What’s open on Christmas Day in Cape Girardeau?

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Are you dining out on Christmas Day?

Heartland Weekend has you covered.

CLICK HERE for a closer look at where you can enjoy a warm meal in Cape Girardeau.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly