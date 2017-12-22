KFVS news team reads ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas

It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas around KFVS.

We pulled the book “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” off the shelf. For many, reading the holiday book on Christmas Eve is an age-old tradition.

So this year, members of the Heartland News team are offering the story for your viewing pleasure. CLICK HERE to watch a little video of all us reading the beloved book.

Trust us, you’ll want to watch the video in full for a special Christmas surprise at the end.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.