WINTER SIGHTSEEING: View herds of elk on this Missouri driving tour

Herds of Missouri elk are roaming an area of land between Eminence, Van Buren and Ellington, Missouri.

Winter is the best time to see large groups of the animals, according to David Hasenbeck, the elk program manager.

Even better news: you can easily view them on one of these two driving tours. CLICK HERE for Heartland Weekend's guide to elk viewing.

