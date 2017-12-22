McCracken Co., KY jailer indicted in perjury case

According to officials with the Kentucky State Police, a case involving possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act was presented to a McCracken County Grand Jury on April 13.

The Grand Jury indicted Tonya D. Ray, 43 of Paducah. The indictment was served for Reprisal against a public employee for disclosure of violation of law, a Class “A” Misdemeanor according to officials. Ray was served on April 17, 2018 and cited into court on May 1, 2018.

Kentucky State Police said the McCracken County Jailer was arrested on perjury charges in 2017.

Ray was taken to the Christian County Jail at that time.

KSP began investigating her October testimony in a McCracken County case involving former Deputy Jailer Ben Green. Immediately following Ray’s testimony, the pending criminal charges against former Deputy Green were dismissed.

On Friday, Dec. 22, the results of KSP’s investigation were presented to a McCracken County Grand Jury and the grand jury returned an indictment on Ray.

The case will be prosecuted by Christian County Commonwealth Attorney Lynn Pryor who was appointed as special prosecutor by the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office.

The investigation is continuing by KSP Det. Cory Hamby. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.