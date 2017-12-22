61 new ISP troopers commissioned

A total of 61 new Illinois State Troopers were commissioned on Dec. 22.

The 126th graduation ceremony took place at the ISP academy. The troopers will report to duty on Dec. 26.

"Today these new officers join fellow Troopers in the long and proud tradition of the Illinois State Police," said Director Schmitz. "They will be tasked with continuing the mission of the ISP, serving and protecting the citizens of Illinois. I wish them well as they begin their journey in a fulfilling career with one of the premier law enforcement agencies in the nation."

The new officers have been assigned to the following areas of the state and will immediately begin their patrol duties, joining veteran Troopers in the effort to safeguard Illinois roadways:

District 1 Sterling, 1 Trooper

District 2 Elgin, 3 Troopers

District Chicago, 34 Troopers

District 5 Joliet, 9 Troopers

District 8 Metamora, 1 Trooper

District 10 Pesotum, 4 Troopers

District 11 Collinsville, 1 Trooper

District 13 DuQuoin, 1 Trooper

District 16 Pecatonica, 3 Troopers

District 21 Kankakee, 4 Troopers

Anyone interested in joining the ranks of the Illinois State Police is encouraged to visit the Illinois State Police Merit Board website at www.illinoistrooper.com for application information.

