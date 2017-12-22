I-55 multi-vehicle crash cleared in Cape Girardeau

A multi-vehicle crash backed up traffic on I-55 on Friday, December 22.

The crash happened between the 92 and 93-mile marker on the southbound lane at 3:18 p.m.

Crews discovered two of the five vehicles involved were on their sides.

Traffic was backed up to the Dutchtown exit.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, multiple agencies responded to clear the scene.

No serious injuries were reported.

