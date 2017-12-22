12/24/17 - Reason For The Season

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

Christmas in the Heartland is a special time of year; festive parties, bright lights, and beautiful decorations. But often we forget the "why" behind all of it,as we get lost in the busyness of the season. We realize that the Heartland is a collection of all walks of life and faiths, so we offer this special ViewPoint with reminders of the reason for the season from our diverse religious communities:

Pastor Tony Kobak – Hanover Lutheran Church

“’For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.” I assure you that the words of the angel to the shepherds that first Christmas hold good today, exactly for you."

Pastor Gary Brothers, Cape First Church

"Christmas. The very word itself reflects the Savior of the world, the Messiah, the one true Son of God. It’s no wonder there’s a change in the atmosphere during the Christmas season."

Pastor Ron Watts – LaCroix Church

"God wants to share his love with you. Christmas is all about the great lengths God went to reveal his love.”

Pastor Jim Matthews, Cape County Cowboy Church

"God does loves you. And, to put an exclamation point on His love, God sent us the very best gift He could give, His One and only Son, Jesus Christ."

Pastor Eric Coher – Cape Bible Chapel

"And the great joy of Christmas is that the King of Glory became man to make many men sons of glory"

Rev. David Israel, New McKendree Methodist Church

"This savior is to us the Prince of Peace. As we pause to worship and reflect, and to prepare for the coming year, I pray your heart will be transformed by the Peace-filled Son of God."

From the KFVS12 family to yours, Merry Christmas.

