Holiday flights from Cape Girardeau to Chicago keeping workers busy

The weather doesn't appear to be affecting people trying to get out of town for the holidays.



The new flight from Cape Girardeau to Chicago is an option for travel, and it's keeping the airport workers busy.

The two-hour flights to Chicago leaving here for the holidays are not full but pretty close to it for the Christmas holidays.

This new travel-convenience is gaining momentum, according to the Cape airport manager.



The jet carrying 50 passengers to Chicago today was three-quarters full.

Manager Bruce Roy believes the holidays play a major role in those numbers.

"The last several days leading up to Christmas are extremely encouraging,” said Roy. “Really coming and going. The airlines told me that the flights are running relatively full and that's a really good sign."

The flights to Chicago will continue throughout the holidays even on Christmas day.

