What to do with your tree after Christmas

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says that we are in the full grasp of a strong arctic high pressure and after sunset, the temperatures will drop fast.
This is a current list of boil water orders in the Heartland.
According to police, a rollover crash partially blocked part of Independence Street in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
You can re-purpose your Christmas tree to help the environment and wildlife.
During the freezing cold winter months its good to keep in mind that water pipes can easily freeze and burst.
Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.
Police said two men forced their way into a home, shot two men and kidnapped a woman, who later was thrown off an interstate bridge into the Arkansas River.
The survivor of a crash that left both his fiancee and child dead is devastated as he recovers in the hospital.
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.
An addictive behavior, the symptoms of gaming disorder include the inability to control when and how to play video games.
The holiday season is coming to an end but one season isn't, it's flu season. The Texas Department of State Health Services reports hospital labs across the state have an seen an increase in patient visits that were due to influenza-like illnesses.
Disneyland isn't sure when the power will be back on, but evacuation from the rides is orderly.
A 6-month-old Arizona boy has died, days after his father admitted to severely abusing him.
About 8 years after their father’s death, Michael Jackson’s children appear in an Instagram photo on Christmas Day.
A Utah sheriff's deputy says he was desperate and numb from the cold as he punched and stomped his way into a frozen pond to pull out an 8-year-old boy who had fallen through the ice while chasing his dog.
