Re-purposed Christmas trees become new homes for fish

You can re-purpose your Christmas tree to give fish have a new home.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake is asking for your old Christmas trees to improve fish habitat. The donated trees will be bundled together to create underwater fish structures.

Christmas trees can be dropped off at any of the following three Rend Lake boat ramps or parking lot locations:

Sugar Creek parking lot, located at the intersection of Licata and Mine 21 roads

Dam West boat ramp, located on the west end of the main dam

Jackie Branch boat ramp, located north of Rt. 154 across from the Barren Township building.

Christmas trees will be accepted at these locations until January 16, 2018.

If you are closer to Mt. Vernon, Christmas trees may be recycled at the areas designated by signs at the Veterans Park women’s softball field:

Forest Avenue; Optimist Park, 903 Pace Avenue

Airport Park, 1101 Airport Road until January 5, 2018.

Two additional collection locations have been added through a partnership with the Marion Park District.

The first location will be in Ray Fosse Park, which is located just north of Route 13 on the east end of Marion.

The collection point will be located in the “Goofy Golf” parking lot, just behind the swimming pool, at 519 Parish Ave.

The second collection point will be located at the northernmost picnic shelter parking lot as you exit Pyramid Park at 1300 Bevabeck Drive.

Trees will be accepted until January 16, 2018, at the Marion collection sites.

No artificial trees will be accepted.

You can also dispose of your used Christmas tree at Wappapello Lake.

They will be accepting the donations from Dec. 26 through Jan. 19 at the Redman Creek boat ramp. The drop-off location will be marked with a sign. Once the trees are deposited at the collection site, they become the property of the Corps of Engineers for fish shelters and small game habitats.

