Re-purposed Christmas trees become new homes for fish

You can re purpose your Christmas tree to help fish have a new home. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake is asking for your old Christmas trees to improve fish habitat.
The forecast for today, becomes mostly cloudy skies and a flurry or two this morning, followed by a partly cloudy afternoon. It will be quite cold.
Starting on Tuesday, December 26, contractors will close S. Sprigg St. between Southern Expressway and La Cruz St.
An Amber Alert has been canceled for a missing 1-year-old boy from Springfield, Missouri on Sunday, December 24.
Merry Christmas! It's a cold, quiet, frosty Christmas morning, with daybreak temperatures in the upper teens to mid-20s.
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.
Police found the bodies of a 10-month-old and an 11-year-old inside the apartment.
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy in Mililani ended with a heartbreaking discovery Christmas morning.
The full amount was due by November 2018.
The Norris family was tragically torn apart when Carri Norris, the matriarch of the family died after prematurely giving birth to another child on Wednesday.
A California woman's Christmas Eve surprise for her mother is going viral on Twitter.
A record-breaking amount of snow fell on Erie, Pa., leaving the city buried under more than 4 feet of accumulation.
The Tucson Police Department said it is investigating an early morning homicide in the 1500 block of West Calle Guadalajara on Saturday.
Love apples? You may want to read this.
We are learning more about the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Landon Terry.
