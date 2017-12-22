2 juveniles taken to jail after breaking into vehicles in Carbondale, IL

Two juveniles were arrested after being accused of burglary in Carbondale, Illinois. It happened on Dec. 22 around 12:30 a.m.

The two males fled from officers in the 1100 block of West Walkup Street after reportedly taking items from vehicles.

The juveniles were caught shortly afterward. Investigators said they got into the cars and took items in the Twisdale, Walkup and Hill Street areas.

They were taken to the Jackson County Jail and later transferred to the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carbondale police.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.