Jackson, MO man arrested for beating 2-year-old child

A Jackson man was arrested for child abuse charges after a two year was found with bruises.

On Thursday, December 21, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 3800 block of County Road 324 for a report of child abuse.

They found a 2-year-old girl with multiple bruises over large portions of her body.

The child had been struck repeatedly with a belt because she would not stop crying.

23-year-old My'Quille Anderson of rural Jackson, Missouri was arrested.

His bond is set at $50,000 cash only.

Anderson is lodged at the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center.

