Dorena-Hickman Ferry service halted due to fog

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is temporarily halting service on Dec. 22 due to fog on the Mississippi River.

According to Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the ferry will be out of service until visibility improves.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.

