Snowy owl fights for life after freeway rescue in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - As snowy owls have recently been spotted venturing further south than usual, the fate of one remains unclear following a freeway rescue in Kentucky.

The Courier-Journal reports an owl nabbed Tuesday from the side of a busy freeway interchanges in downtown Louisville is recuperating at Raptor Rehabilitation of Kentucky.

The nonprofit's assistant director, Lauren Jackson, described the owl's condition Thursday as touch-and-go. Jackson said the bird was starving and had singed feathers even before it was struck by a car. A bloodied eye is damaged beyond repair, but a lack of other major injuries means the bird can still recover and be released back into nature.

The bird's rescuer, Ashley Abright, said an article about unusual owl migration from Monday helped her recognize the bird.

Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

