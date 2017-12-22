Kentucky state representative resigning effective Dec. 31

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Republican state representative in Kentucky is resigning after 20 years in the House.

Gov. Matt Bevin's office says Rep. Marie Rader of McKee is resigning effective Dec. 31. Rader represents the 89th district, which includes Jackson County and portions of Laurel and Madison counties. Rader was first elected in 1997. She did not answer a call to her home seeking comment.

Bevin has called a special election for the 89th district on Feb. 27. The Republican and Democratic parties must nominate their candidates by 4 p.m. EST on Jan. 9. Independent candidates have the same deadline, but they must submit a petition signed by at least 100 voters. Write-in candidates must file declarations of intent no later than Feb. 16.

