Wanted Paducah, KY man arrested after chase, driving to jail

A wanted Paducah man was arrested after driving to the McCracken County Jail.

According to the sheriff's office, Jerome Britt, 34, of Paducah eluded police during an attempted traffic stop on College Ave. shortly before 2 a.m He continued driving on Lone Oak Rd. and arrived at the jail a short time later.

Investigators say Ecstasy was found on Britt.

He was out on bond from charges of fleeing police. He now faces charges of speeding, reckless driving, disregarding stop signs (five counts), fleeing/evading police, possession of a controlled substance, execution of outstanding warrants.

