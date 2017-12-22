Two people face murder charges in connection to heroin overdose in Perryville, MO

Police said two people are facing second-degree murder charges in connection with a heroin overdose investigation in Perryville, Missouri.

Jason Robert Pirrie, 21, of Warrenton, Missouri was arrested at the Perry County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 21.

Miranda McAdams, 19, of Sparta, Illinois turned herself into authorities at the sheriff's office on Friday, December 22.

The charges stem from an August 12, 2017, heroin overdose investigation.

Both are facing second-degree murder and distribution of a controlled substance (heroin) charges, according to to the Perryville Police Department.

Officers were called to a home in the 500 block of W. North Street in August about a possible overdose. Officers found a male victim in the bathroom with a bag of drugs and paraphernalia.

Police said during interviews, both Pirrie and McAdams admitted that heroin was traded for methamphetamine and prescription pain pills with the victim.

"We as a department are doing all that we can to combat the Opioid epidemic within our community, I am proud of the work done by our investigators to bring this case to a conclusion," said Chief Direk Hunt.

Pirrie and McAdams are being held at the Perry County Sheriff's Department on a $75,000 each cash only bond.

