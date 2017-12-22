Bike registration program in Cape Girardeau

The Cape Girardeau Police Department has a Bicycle Registration Program available.

As a reminder this Christmas season, it would be a great idea to get new bikes registered with police that if they are ever stolen and recovered, they can be returned.

Police say bring the bicycle in with the required information and Community Service Officers will take care of the rest.

To set up an appointment, please contact Corporal Couch at 573-335-6621, Extension 1243.

