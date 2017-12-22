Harrahs Metropolis Casino, Caesars Foundation give $10K donation

Harrah’s Metropolis Casino along with the Caesars Foundation has given $10,000 to two area charities.

Harrah’s Metropolis gave $5,000 to the Massac County Drug Awareness Coalition and Guardian Family Services. Guardian Family services also received a $5,000 award.

“Each year Harrah’s Metropolis, along with the Caesars Foundation, allocates funds to be given to local charities in our region," said Chad Lewis, Advertising and Public Relations Supervisor. "The Code of Commitment reminds us that actively working to improve the quality of life in the communities where we live and work is who we are as a company. Whether it’s fostering a long-term relationship with a local nonprofit organization or volunteering time in support of a single event, every effort makes a lasting difference."

The Caesars Foundation is a private foundation funded by resorts owned or operated by the Caesars group. Representatives from both organizations were on hand to accept the donations.

