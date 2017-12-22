Tigers, lights, oh my! See big cats after dark on this holiday tour

Everyone here at KFVS would like to wish you and yours a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
Are you dreaming of a White Christmas? If you are, you will probably be disappointed.
Police said two people are facing second-degree murder charges in connection with a heroin overdose investigation in Perryville, Missouri.
If you have plans to head out this Friday evening, the rain doesn't plan on stopping.
A multi-vehicle crash backed up traffic on I-55 on Friday, December 22. The crash happened between the 92 and 93 mile marker on the southbound lane.
A Texas sheriff says the death of a 6-year-old boy shot and killed by a stray bullet when deputies near San Antonio opened fire on a wanted felon is a 'tragic accident'.
A Calabash family is turning the tragic loss of their 8-week-old child into a warning for other new parents.
The boyfriend was arrested after the complaint, and the mother says she filed a protective order against him.
A fix is being prepared and anyone who owns one of the affected vehicles is asked to used their parking brake at all times until the problem can be repaired.
During a fishing trip near Georgetown this past Monday, a Pawleys Island chef and his two friends caught two massive black drum fish; one may have beaten the state record at an estimated 110 pounds, and the other may actually set a world record at 122 pounds.
