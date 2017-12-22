Tigers, lights, oh my! See big cats after dark on this holiday t - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tigers, lights, oh my! See big cats after dark on this holiday tour

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary (Source: Nichole Cartmell/KFVS) Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary (Source: Nichole Cartmell/KFVS)
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Tigers, holiday lights, oh my!

If you’ve ever wondered what big cats do after dark, this is your chance to get up close and personal, all while enjoying some festive scenes. It’s all a part of a brand new way to see the Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary in Ste. Genevieve.

Get into the holiday spirit and say hello to these feline friends this weekend only. CLICK HERE to plan your visit and see Heartland Weekend's sneak preview.

