Wanted fugitive arrested in McCracken Co., KY

A man wanted in McCracken and Ballard Counties in Kentucky is now behind bars after a weeks-long investigation.

According to Deputy D. Awbery with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, deputies have been looking into several leads about the whereabouts of Chaz Caneer, 29, for several weeks.

Investigators went to a home on Hill Street in Paducah on Friday, Dec. 22, after learning that Caneer may be living in a garage behind the house.

The owner of the house gave deputies permission to search the garage and that's where they found Caneer.

Awbery said he was arrested after a brief struggle.

Deputies found methamphetamine, marijuana and several drug paraphernalia items.

Caneer was arrested on three warrants out of Ballard County and four warrants out of McCracken County.

He faces new charges of possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest.

