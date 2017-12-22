First Alert: wintry holiday weekend

Families from Southeast Missouri flocked to the Perry County Park in Perryville, to watch Polar Express.
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on I-57 on Saturday, December 23. According to Illinois State Police, there was a collision between a semi-truck and an SUV at mile marker 90.
Are you dreaming of a White Christmas? If you are, you will probably be disappointed.
Bryan McCromick said its even cold enough for snow in our northern counties.
An early Saturday morning fire has left a business completely destroyed. According to Pinckneyville Fire Chief Jim Gielow, they received the call about a fire at the Grecian Steak & Seafood House on 502 S. Main St. around 6:20 a.m.
A Texas sheriff says the death of a 6-year-old boy shot and killed by a stray bullet when deputies near San Antonio opened fire on a wanted felon is a 'tragic accident'.
A Calabash family is turning the tragic loss of their 8-week-old child into a warning for other new parents.
Sumiton police said a couple was found overdosed in their car in a Walmart parking lot.
The boyfriend was arrested after the complaint, and the mother says she filed a protective order against him.
During a fishing trip near Georgetown this past Monday, a Pawleys Island chef and his two friends caught two massive black drum fish; one may have beaten the state record at an estimated 110 pounds, and the other may actually set a world record at 122 pounds.
