First Alert: wintry holiday weekend

Steady rain falling over much of the area has lead to some messy weather.

Bryan McCromick said its even cold enough for snow in our northern counties.

Roadways will likely be too warm for accumulation but some wet snow on decks, trees, etc. Rain will taper off by lunchtime with highs near 40

Tonight, temperatures s will fall into the mid-20s with a few clouds. Another disturbance will deliver rain and snow on Sunday with highs only in the upper 30s.

Christmas Day will be cold and dry. The next 7 days will be marked by unseasonable cold. We are keeping a close eye on a possible wintry system late next week

Expect the wintry mess to taper off by late-morning, but the clouds will stick around.

This holiday weekend will mark the beginning a long cold spell, with daily highs struggling to break out of the 30s.

