First Alert: holiday travel forecast

If you have plans to head out this Friday evening, the rain doesn't plan on stopping.

Rain will continue overnight and some areas could see as much as 2 or 3 inches.

There is a chance that the rain could change to wet snow in parts of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois Saturday morning.

Saturday morning also looks pretty soggy. There is a possibility for a couple of snowflakes, but don't expect any accumulation. We should dry out by the afternoon and it will get much colder with lows in the low 40s.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day both look dry and cold.

We are watching a system the could bring some wintery precipitation by the end of next week.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.